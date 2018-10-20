Hawai‘i ACAC Hosting College Admission Fairs

The Hawai‘i Association for College Admissions Counseling (Hawai‘i ACAC), a nonprofit group of high school counselors, college admissions reps and college counselors will be hosting college admission fairs on the Big Island on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 22 and 23, 2018.

These fairs serve as a great opportunity for high school students and families to connect with college admissions representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locations: