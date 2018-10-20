Hawai‘i ACAC Hosting College Admission Fairs

Hawai‘i ACAC Hosting College Admission FairsOctober 20, 2018, 10:07 AM HST (Updated October 20, 2018, 10:07 AM)
The Hawai‘i Association for College Admissions Counseling (Hawai‘i ACAC), a nonprofit group of high school counselors, college admissions reps and college counselors will be hosting college admission fairs on the Big Island on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 22 and 23, 2018.
These fairs serve as a great opportunity for high school students and families to connect with college admissions representatives.
Locations:
- East Hawai‘i – Monday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium.
- West Hawai‘i – Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hapuna Beach Resort (Hapuna Ballroom).