Flash Flood Watch Issued for Hawaiʻi Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for the Island of Hawaiʻi at 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, through tonight.

An upper-level trough will enhance the deep moisture already in place. Slow-moving and persistent heavy showers and thunderstorms will result in the threat of flash flooding.

Heavy rainfall could result in low-lying spots in roads becoming dangerous and impassible due to severe runoff. Debris in streams and gulches could clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding. Isolated landslides could also occur.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life threatening.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.