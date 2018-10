KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Sean Na’auao to the KAPA Cafe.

Sean is a slack key guitarist, vocalist, composer and producer from Oahu. He has won multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards including “Island Contemporary Album of the Year”. Sean was also a founding member of the Mana’o Company. His newest album Na Keiki O Hawaii will be released on November 23rd.