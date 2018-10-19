Public Invited to ‘Officer of the Month’ Luncheon

The public is invited to a luncheon honoring Hawai‘i County Police Officer Ansel Robinson, who will be the Kona Crime Prevention Committee’s Officer of the Month. The lunch meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at Huggo’s Restaurant at 12:30 p.m..

Officer Robinson was nominated by Sergeant David Arkai for the honor by the Hawai‘i County Police Department for his work in July apprehending a known drug dealer and helping Vice Officers recover cocaine, marijuana and cash from the suspect’s vehicle. Officer Robinson was honored in May by Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawai‘i (MADD Hawai‘i) for making 20 DUI arrests. Officer Robinson joined Hawai‘i County Police Department in 2015.

The guest speaker for the meeting is Shane Muramaru, Investigator for the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney with the topic of Agriculture theft and vandalism on Hawai‘i Island.

To make reservations for the Officer of the Month luncheon, which has a price of $20 payable at the door by cash or check to Kona Crime Prevention Committee, contact Liz Holey at Lholey@hawaii.rr.com or call (808) 443-7708. The deadline to make reservations is Monday, Nov. 5.