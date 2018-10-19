October 19, 2018 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued October 19 at 3:18AM HST until October 20 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 76. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 76. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Looking Ahead

The zones were updated to include thunderstorms for the 2 Big Island summits this afternoon.

