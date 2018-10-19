October 19, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES STARTING 6 PM TONIGHT

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday October 26: A large, long-period south swell will begin to arrive today, peak over the weekend, and gradually diminish early next week. A slightly smaller long-period south swell is expected Wednesday through Friday, keeping surf elevated along south facing shores. A short-period north- northwest swell arriving today will gradually diminish over the weekend. A moderate northwest swell is possible Tuesday through Thursday. No other significant swells are expected.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high SSW extra long period swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high SSW extra long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

