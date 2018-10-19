Flash Flood Watch Issued for Big Island Through Saturday

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Big Island through Saturday afternoon.

An approaching upper level disturbance will further destabilize the air mass, with abundant low-level moisture already in place. Slow-moving and persistent heavy showers and thunderstorms will

bring the threat of flash flooding.

Heavy rainfall could result in low spots in roads becoming dangerous and impassible due to severe runoff. Debris in streams and gulches could clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding. Isolated landslides could also occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS