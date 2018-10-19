Flash Flood Watch Issued for Big Island Through Saturday

Flash Flood Watch Issued for Big Island Through SaturdayOctober 19, 2018, 8:09 AM HST (Updated October 19, 2018, 8:09 AM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Big Island through Saturday afternoon.
An approaching upper level disturbance will further destabilize the air mass, with abundant low-level moisture already in place. Slow-moving and persistent heavy showers and thunderstorms will
bring the threat of flash flooding.
Heavy rainfall could result in low spots in roads becoming dangerous and impassible due to severe runoff. Debris in streams and gulches could clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding. Isolated landslides could also occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
- A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
- Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.