WORKSHOP: Medicare Basics

What are my Medicare health plan options? Are there penalties for not taking Medicare at 65? Do I have to make a certain income? It’s important to be educated on the answers to these and many other questions, which is why Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) is hosting “Medicare 101,” on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Held at HCFCU’s Kaloko facility in the John Y. Iwane Credit Union Center Training Room (73-5611 Olowalu St., Kailua Kona), this informative seminar is free to the public. For more information or to register, visit HCFCU’s Community Seminars section. Seating is limited so RSVP right away. No plan specific benefits or details will be shared.

Peter Amelotte, Health Benefits Manager with Aloha Insurance Services, Inc. will discuss such topics as:

How old do I have to be to enroll in Medicare?

What are my Medicare health plan options?

Is prescription drug coverage required?

Are there penalties for not taking Medicare when I turn 65?

