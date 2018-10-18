Parker School Presents ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Parker School Dramatiques will present three performances of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing in the school’s first-ever outdoor amphitheater on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2 through 4, 2018.

Considered one of Shakespeare’s most endearing plays, Much Ado About Nothing is a romantic comedy that has stood the test of time. Written around 1598, Much Ado About Nothing continues to entertain audiences with its humor, witty character exchanges, and plot twists surrounding courtship and scandal.

This play will take place in the “Headmaster’s Amphitheater,” an outdoor stage created for this production, located behind the Headmaster’s office at Parker School.

Show times are Friday, Nov. 2, and Saturday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. General admission is $6 for students, $12 for adults and 5 and under are free.

For general seating, please bring a lawn chair and/or blanket and dress for Waimea weather. To reserve a private Royal Court Table with seating for up to 6 guests, refreshments, photos with costumed performers and more, email Parker School’s Advancement Office at advancement@parkerschoolhawaii.org or call (808) 885-8708.

Box office and seating will open one hour before curtain. This performance will be presented without an intermission and run time is approximately 80 minutes. For more information, contact Parker School Performing Arts Director Dr. Angela Alforque: aalforque@parkerschoolhawaii.org; (808) 885-7933 x7128; or visit online.