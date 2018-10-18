October 18, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 53. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 70. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Light to moderate trades will continue through the remainder of the work week. The trades will then strengthen to moderate levels over the weekend and possibly reach locally breezy levels next week as high pressure builds north of the islands. Clouds and showers associated with and old front will linger near the Big Island and Maui through the weekend, keeping a showery trade wind pattern in place. Meanwhile, drier conditions should prevail across the western half of the state with mainly windward and mauka showers through Saturday, with a more showery trade wind pattern expected Sunday through early next week. A disturbance aloft will bring unstable conditions and the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms to Maui and the Big Island Friday night through Sunday as well, which could continue into early next week.

