Lanihau Center Celebrating 30th Anniversary

Lanihau Center will commemorate 30 years of serving the community as “The Heart of Kona” on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, from noon to 7 p.m.

The celebration will feature entertainment and fun for the whole family, including a craft fair from noon to 4 p.m. and a car show from noon to 3 p.m.

Live entertainment begins at 4 p.m. with hula performances by Lori Lei’s Hula Studio and Na Kupuna O Ka‘u followed by local band Good to Go at 4:45 p.m. and headliners Ho‘aikane from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit online for more details on the event.

About Lanihau Center

Known as “The Heart of Kona,” Lanihau Center has been the premier grocery-anchored shopping

center in Kailua-Kona boasting a diverse mix of national and local tenants since 1998. The

shopping center is home to Longs Drugs, Sack N Save, Famous Footwear, Verizon Wireless,

Oshima’s Surf & Skate and many more.