HSTA Statement on Proposed Con Am

The President of the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association (HSTA) Corey Rosenlee released the following statement on the proposed Constitutional Amendment (Con Am):

“The counties are continuing to waste valuable tax-payer time and resources trying to stop the people of Hawai‘i from voting on a Constitutional Amendment that would properly fund Hawai‘i’s public schools.”

Rosenlee continued, “Hawai‘i’s keiki deserve an opportunity for a better education. Our public schools are still short more than 1,000 teachers and everyday one third of the current students go to school and have at least one teacher that is not qualified.”

“If our county government continues to fight against providing access to quality education and the schools our keiki deserve, then they need to come up with a solution or stand aside and let the public vote “yes” on the Con Am,” said Rosenlee.