Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawaii until 4:30 p.m.

At 1:36 p.m, radar indicated heavy showers and thunderstorms over interior Big Island and along Ka‘ū and Puna slopes, with the heaviest rainfall falling at rates in excess of 2 inches per hour.

The most persistent rainfall has been near Volcano. Additional heavy rainfall is expected through much of the afternoon and may affect the Hilo area.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Na‘alehu, Pōhakuloa Camp, Glenwood, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Papa‘ikou, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Pahala and Wood Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 4:30 p.m. if heavy rain persists.