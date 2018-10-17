Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Named HPU Distinguished Alumni

At Hawaiʻi Pacific University’s annual Trustee Dinner at the Waiʻalae Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was honored as the university’s 2018 Paul T. C. Loo Distinguished Alumni.

A visionary leader and one of the founders of HPU, the late Paul Loo recognized the importance of alumni as a pillar to the success of HPU and the community. A distinguished alumnus is recognized each year in his honor.

In her remarks, Rep. Gabbard thanked HPU leadership, faculty and staff, honored the Loo family, and spoke of the core values of her alma mater and how they continue to guide her.

“The people of Hawaii and our country are facing many challenges,” said Rep. Gabbard. “The values of pono, kuleana, and aloha that guide the leadership, faculty, staff, and students of Hawaiʻi Pacific University, inspire and guide us all as we find ways to work together for a brighter future, for this generation and the next. I’m grateful to receive this honor from HPU and the Loo ‘ohana.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard graduated from HPU with a degree in International Business in 2009. She completed many of her classes through distance learning during her two Middle East deployments with the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard.