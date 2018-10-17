October 17, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued October 17 at 3:16AM HST until October 17 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

High pressure north of the state will keep a light to moderate trade wind flow in place through Thursday. The trades will ease slightly on Friday as a front passes by to the north of the island chain. Moderate trade winds will then return over the weekend as high pressure builds north of the state once again. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

