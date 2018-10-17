October 17, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday October 24: The current large north-northwest swell will peak today and then ease Thursday through Friday. A smaller north swell is possible over the weekend, with peak surf heights below advisory levels. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated, but below advisory levels, through today. A new large south swell is expected to arrive Friday, peaking near warning levels Saturday into Sunday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SW 10-15mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

