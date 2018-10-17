Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 9:45 p.m.

At 6:47 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Pāhoa. Rain was falling at a rate of around 2 inches per hour. Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Volcano, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Glenwood, Kea‘au, Pāhoa, Mountain View and Hawai‘i

Volcanoes National Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 9:45 p.m. if heavy rain persists.