EXHIBIT: ‘And The Remaining Ashes Are Facts’

Kahilu Exhibits will present and the remaining ashes are facts, a contemporary printmaking exhibition by Amanda Lee from Oct. 26, to Dece. 21, 2018. There will be an opening reception and walkthrough with Lee on Friday, Nov. 2, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. A no-host bar and light pupu will be available.

The exhibit of and the remaining ashes are facts is a series of silkscreen prints on paper, the show

will consist of two bodies of work, Speak of the Object and Accretion of Knowledge.

Speak of the Object, is inspired from her time working in and documenting domestic violence shelters in the United States and Italy. With these images, Lee amplifies the importance of the vital but nearly invisible network of places that nurture and support survivors of inter-personal violence. Her minimal images remind viewers that inter-personal violence is divorced from theology, nationality, or class.

“We at Kaihlu Theatre are proud to be exhibiting Lee’s art work which is so relevant and timely

within the context of our world today,” says Margo Ray, Kahilu exhibits coordinator.

A new series including pieces created to debut at Kahilu Theater, Accretion of Knowledge attempts to capture the vastness of knowledge offered by natural spaces-in this case a beach on the Salish Sea in Washington State. This series of screen prints are inspired by the form of sacred texts, and the documentation of ideas through books and manuscripts but the knowledge described within the pieces is

more intuitive than rational. Repetitive photographic images of Rosario Beach are presented in fields with hand drawn meditative marks that make an ephemeral moment durable.

Lee is a multi-media artist, a poetic printmaking activist, who is fascinated with the possibilities that exist in the space that fills a pause, the thing in between, be it emotional or physical, the space that many of us overlook on our way there from here.

Originally from Seattle, Washington, Lee received an MFA in printmaking from Indiana University in Bloomington and was the recipient of the inaugural Virginia A. Myers, Visiting Artist / Visiting Assistant Professorship in Printmaking at University of Iowa. Having spent a decade in art education at Penland School of Crafts and Pilchuck Glass School, it is no surprise that Lee is a dedicated teacher. Lee has spent the last three years working mainly from a studio in Cortona, Italy while adjunct faculty for University of Georgia's Cortona Study Abroad Program. She recently moved to Utah where she is the Printmaking Lab Manager at Utah State University.

This will be Lee’s first exhibition in the State of Hawai’i.

The Kahilu Galleries are free to the public and open Monday–Friday 9 a.m to 1 p.m. and

during all Kahilu Theatre Performances.