Celebrate ‘HalloQueen’ at Queens’ MarketPlace

Ghosts and witches, princesses and superheroes all love to come to Queens’ MarketPlace for “HalloQUEEN,” whether they’re visiting, or live here year-round. This year’s free celebration takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The whole family is invited to dress up in costume and trick-or-treat in a safe, well-lit venue. Keiki can pick up free goodies and trinkets at giveaway stations around the mall, and visit participating stores for candies. Free trick-or-treat baggies are also available for those who need one.

Creepy decorations, monster music and ghoulish giveaways make for a “spooktacular” experience.

For more information visit online, or call (808) 886-8822.

Queens’ MarketPlace in Waikoloa Beach Resort has earned a reputation among visitors and kama‘āina as “the gathering place of the Kohala Coast,” full of shopping opportunities, services and great food, along with entertainment and arts programs, the island’s first luxury movie theatre/bistro, and large-scale concerts in Waikoloa Bowl at Queens’ Gardens. For more information, visit online or call (808) 886-8822.