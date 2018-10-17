Caregivers Honored at 3rd Annual Kupuna Malama Awards

‘Ohana Health Plan (‘Ohana), honored 26 adult caregivers for outstanding dedication and member service at the company’s 3rd annual Kūpuna Malama Awards at the Hawai‘i Okinawa Center in Waipahu. Three of those honored were from Hawai‘i Island, including Na‘alehu resident Helen Sembran with Health Services Hawai‘i; Pāhoa resident Michelle Champion with Blue Water Resources; and Hilo resident Victoria Baker with Health Services Hawai‘i.

Since 2009, ‘Ohana has operated its Community Care Foster Family Home (CCFFH) program, a state approved adult foster care program in Hawai‘i that provides an alternative to traditional long-term care for members who are unable to care for themselves. Foster homes are single-family homes where care is provided for one to three people.

Through the program, adult caregivers and their back-up caregivers deliver 24-hour care and supervision for ‘Ohana members including veterans, seniors and others with long-term healthcare needs by providing housecleaning, laundry, healthy meal prep and trips to the doctor. They also go above and beyond to improve members’ quality of life by planning activities to enhance socialization and well-being such as picnics, trips to the beach, crafts and movies, while taking into consideration each member’s individual language and culture. These caregivers welcome members into their own families, celebrating birthdays, holidays and special occasions together.

Of the 26 honorees, ‘Ohana recognized nine caregivers for exceptional care and service, with one of these awards going to Pāhoa resident Michelle Champion.

“We are honored to recognize these extraordinary award recipients whose life work and passion have revolved around serving members with significant health needs,” said Scott Sivik, state president of ‘Ohana. “Their efforts support ‘Ohana’s mission to promote better health for our members by providing timely and quality care.”

‘Ohana has approximately 600 members enrolled in its CCFFH as of 2018. To qualify for the CCFFH program, ‘Ohana members must require nursing facility-level care, which must be validated by a physician.

