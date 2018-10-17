Brown Bag Lunch Series: Developing Capacities

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is hosting a free brown bag lunch talk on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney located at 655 Kīlauea Ave. in Hilo.

With a focus on “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace,” this monthly lunch-and-learn series features interesting speakers discussing topics related to communication, dispute prevention and resolution, and transforming conflict.

This month’s speaker is Chris S. Cholas on “Developing Capacities for Walking a Path of Service.”

“Achieving world peace requires looking at leadership in a new way,” says Cholas. “We need to be willing to replace traditional concepts of leadership with capacities that center on service.”

In this talk, discover how walking a path of service can have far-reaching effects and how strengthening these capacities within our community can make the world a better, more peaceful place.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch, enjoy an informal and educational talk-story session, and meet others interested in “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace.”

For more information, contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center Program Coordinator Al-Qawi Majidah at (808) 935-7844 x 3 or majidah@hawaiimediation.org. No RSVP needed – walks ins welcome!