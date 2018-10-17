Blood Bank of Hawai‘i November ‘Drives’October 17, 2018, 7:30 AM HST (Updated October 15, 2018, 2:31 PM)
Blood donors are needed on the Island of Hawai‘i this November. The Blood Bank of Hawai‘i invites you to give thanks this season by making an appointment to donate blood. You never know whose life you could save.
To make an appointment or for more information, call Blood Bank of Hawai‘i at (808) 848-4770 or visit online.
Hawai‘i Island Blood Drives for November 2018. Note, drives are subject to change.
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Monday, Nov. 5, 2018
|Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy Gates Performing Arts Center – Lobby (Waimea)
|10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 06, 2018
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Kona Hawai‘i Stake LDS Kona Stake Center – Cultural Hall (Kailua-Kona)
|8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov. 07, 2018
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Kona Hawai‘i Stake LDS Kona Stake Center – Cultural Hall (Kailua-Kona)
|7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018
|Connection Point Church of the Nazarene – Sanctuary (Kea‘au)
|1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
|Monday, Nov. 19, 2018
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hilo – Cultural Hall (Hilo)
|8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018
|Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale – Main Room (Hilo)
|7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov.21, 2018
|Naniloa Volcanoes Resort – Ho‘omalimali (Hilo)
|6:30 a.m. to 1p.m.
Donating Blood: Fast Facts
- Blood donations are critical. One in seven people entering the hospital in Hawai‘i will need blood, but only a small fraction—about 2%—actually give it.
- 200 blood donations are needed every day in Hawai‘i to maintain an adequate blood supply and fulfill Hawai‘i’s needs.
- One pint can save three lives. Because each pint of whole blood is separated into three components—platelets, plasma and red blood cells—one donation can help the lives of up to three people.
Sign up to save lives today. The general requirements to be a blood donor are simple:
- Be in good health
- Be 18 years of age or older (16-17 year old donors with signed Blood Bank of Hawai‘i parent/legal guardian consent)
- Weigh 110 pounds or more (Additional height/weight requirements apply for female donors 16-18 years old)
- Bring photo ID with date of birth