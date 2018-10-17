Blood Bank of Hawai‘i November ‘Drives’

Blood donors are needed on the Island of Hawai‘i this November. The Blood Bank of Hawai‘i invites you to give thanks this season by making an appointment to donate blood. You never know whose life you could save.

To make an appointment or for more information, call Blood Bank of Hawai‘i at (808) 848-4770 or visit online.

Hawai‘i Island Blood Drives for November 2018. Note, drives are subject to change.

Date Location Time Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy Gates Performing Arts Center – Lobby (Waimea) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 06, 2018 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Kona Hawai‘i Stake LDS Kona Stake Center – Cultural Hall (Kailua-Kona) 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 07, 2018 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Kona Hawai‘i Stake LDS Kona Stake Center – Cultural Hall (Kailua-Kona) 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 Connection Point Church of the Nazarene – Sanctuary (Kea‘au) 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hilo – Cultural Hall (Hilo) 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Luau Hale – Main Room (Hilo) 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov.21, 2018 Naniloa Volcanoes Resort – Ho‘omalimali (Hilo) 6:30 a.m. to 1p.m.

Donating Blood: Fast Facts

Blood donations are critical. One in seven people entering the hospital in Hawai‘i will need blood, but only a small fraction—about 2%—actually give it.

200 blood donations are needed every day in Hawai‘i to maintain an adequate blood supply and fulfill Hawai‘i’s needs.

One pint can save three lives. Because each pint of whole blood is separated into three components—platelets, plasma and red blood cells—one donation can help the lives of up to three people.

Sign up to save lives today. The general requirements to be a blood donor are simple: