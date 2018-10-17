2nd Annual Hawaiian Cultural Festival Features Keali‘i Reichel

Come and enjoy the Waikoloa King’s Shops 2nd annual Hawaiian Cultural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The free festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the evening there will be a benefit for the Hawaiian Cultural Center Of Hāmākua. Make your way through the mall and taste the flavours featured by a number of local resturant cuisines and enjoy some libations. Enjoy a special presentation by the community members of the Hawaiian Cultural Center Of Hāmākua then a wonderful concert under the stars.

Opening the evening is Waimea’s own Hāwane Rios followed by world famous Keali‘i Reichel.



There are three tiers of tickets available now for the evening benefit. Tickets are available at Nā Hoku jewellers in the Kings Shops or online.

You can also contact info.hccoh@gmail.com to purchase tickets directly from the center.

Ticket prices are $50 for general concert seating, $100 for night stroll dinning/libations, mid section concert seating and $150 for night stroll dinning/libations, front section concert seating, VIP meet and great following concert.