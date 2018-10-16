Volleyball Championships to be Broadcast Live

On Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 17 and 18, the Big Island Interscholastic Federation, Girls – Division I & II Volleyball Championships will take place in the Ellison Onizuka Gymnasium on the campus of Konawaena High School.

Nā Leo TV will broadcast, LIVE, the Division I Championship on Wednesday, Oct.17, 2018, beginning at 7 p.m., and the Division II Championship on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. Both title games will be aired on Spectrum Channel 53, online and streaming via mobile App.

The matchups for Division I will be between the Warriors of Kamehameha and the Vikings of Hilo High School. The matchups for Division II will be the winner of the semi-final game between Kohala and Kaʻū and the winner of the semi-final game between Konawaena and Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy. Winners of both semi-final matchups will advance to the Division II Championship.