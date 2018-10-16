Top Images Highlight 2018 IRONMAN

Approximately 2,500 athletes came from across the globe to Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i to compete in the iconic 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon on Oct. 13, 2018. On a picture-perfect day with light winds, these athletes tackled the 2.4-mile ROKA swim course, followed by the 112-mile Ventum bike course and finished with the 26.2-mile HOKA ONE ONE run course—to cross the iconic finish line and become an IRONMAN. It was a day for records and celebration for both professional athletes and age-groupers alike, where each and every one of these athletes proved that anything is possible.
FROM DAWN TILL DUSK: Age-group athletes continue to power through the 26.2-mile run course before crossing the finish line on Saturday night at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN)
SPLASHING ABOUT: The male age group athletes propel themselves through the clear blue waters of the Pacific Ocean at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon PC: Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images for IRONMAN
SUNSET SKIES: The sun sets on age-group runners towards the end of an incredible day in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN
SEALED WITH A KISS: IRONMAN World Champion Patrick Lange exchanges a heartfelt kiss with his fiancé, Julia Hoffman after he got down on one knee and proposed at the finish line on Saturday following his record-breaking win. It was a iconic day for Lange. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN
BRINGING IN THE BIKES: Before embarking on their IRONMAN journey, approximately 2,500 athletes dropped off their bikes at the Kailua Pier the day before the race. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN
UNDERWATER WORLD: Age-group male athletes tread water ahead of the cannon start at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. Less than an hour after the athletes crossed the start line, age-grouper Jan Sibbersen – manager of eventual race winner Patrick Lange – set a new swim best of just 46:30, breaking a 20-year-record in the process. PC: Al Bello/Getty Images for IRONMAN
LEAN ON ME: The voice of IROMAN Mike Reilly whips up the crowd and assists Valerie Lindeborg as she battles to complete the race before the 17-hour cut off. With the enthusiastic cheers of finish-line fans ringing in her ears, Lindeborg – competing in the the 55-59 age group – became the final finisher in the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon, as she crossed the line on her own with a time of 16:51:05 PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN
MAKING WAVES: Female athletes start their day early with a plunge into the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean kicking off their race day with a 2.4-mile swim at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. PC: Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN
A WIN FOR THE SWISS: A fan cheers on IRONMAN World Champion Daniela Ryf with a wave of the Swiss flag as she made her way down the final stretch of Pilani Road. PC: Nils Nilsen/Getty Images for IRONMAN
A SEA OF BLUE: Age-group men waited in the Pacific Ocean as they prepared to tackle the 2.4 mile (3.86km) ROKA swim course at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon in Kailua-Kona PC: Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images for IRONMAN
TRI THROUGH THE NIGHT: Physically challenged athlete Andaloussi Ahmed cycled down the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. He crossed the finish line on Ali‘i drive in a time of 11:29:16. PC: Al Bello/Getty Images for IRONMAN
FLYING BY: Athletes experienced a beautiful day at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i as they take on the 140.6-mile journey on the bike course. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN
RUNNING ON THE RED CARPET: Athletes and spectators cheered on age-group athletes as they crossed the finish line up until the 17 hour cut off on October 13 at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN