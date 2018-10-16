October 16, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 66. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers. High near 81. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Remnants of a front will linger near the Big Island for the next few days. A surface ridge will remain north of the area through early next week.

