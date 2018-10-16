October 16, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday October 23: A large north-northwest swell expected to peak tonight through Wednesday will gradually ease Thursday through Friday. A smaller north swell is possible over the weekend, with peak surf heights below advisory levels. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated, but below advisory levels, through midweek. A potent south swell arriving Friday is expected to peak Saturday into Sunday, bringing high surf that will near the warning level of 15 feet along south facing shores at its peak.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist high SSW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

