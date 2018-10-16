Lyft Launches All-Access Plan

Lyft launched its All-Access Plan in Hawai‘i on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.

The plan is a subscription where passengers pay upfront every 30 days to lock in a set price for rides. The $299 subscription offers 30 rides up to $15 each, every 30 days, a $450 value (passengers pay the difference for rides exceeding $15).

“Our All-Access Plan offers a convenient and more affordable way to get around,” said Rob Mora, Lyft market manager for Hawai‘i. “By spending less time driving and finding parking, passengers have more freedom to enjoy their commute, while also saving on gas and parking.”

The All-Access Plan is available for all ride types in all Lyft Hawai‘i markets including the Big Island, Kaua‘i, O‘ahu and Maui. In addition to the discounted $299 set price, subscribers also receive five percent off any additional rides beyond the 30-ride limit, and may cancel their subscription at any time. The subscription is non-transferable to other passengers or for other markets

Lyft launched its All-Access Plan nationwide following the success of its pilot program, which found that passengers who used the All-Access Plan for their personal transportation needs, saved up to 59% per month compared to owning a car. As passengers express a growing interest in more transportation options, Lyft continues to work toward providing more flexible, convenient, and reliable opportunities to make car ownership optional.

For more details or to subscribe for the All-Access Plan visit online or download the Lyft mobile app. Lyft passengers can sign up today for the All-Access Plan, which will commence by the end of the week.



