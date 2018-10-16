LETTER: Seeking Ironman Spectathlete From Saturday Night

I am writing to you in desperation and in the fervent hope that you can help me. I am trying to contact a lady I met at Ironman finishing area on Saturday night between 10pm and 10:30pm approx.

We were spectating from the low wall across from the finishing line. I had to leave unexpectedly so I didn’t get an opportunity to ask her her name. She was sitting beside the garland seller and I was standing on the wall beside her. She got a garland from the man who slept on the wall there and she kindly gave him some food and some money.

She wore a one piece floral trouser outfit and she told me that she lives on the big island. I’m from Ireland and was wearing a bright yellow t shirt and denim shorts. My hair is shaved and I have a light goatee.

I would be so grateful if you would publish this request on your site and social media channels, and if the lady recognizes herself and wants to contact me, she can get my details from you.

I am really hoping to speak with her before I leave on Thursday morning and I’m trying every way possible to try and let her know.

Many many thanks in advance.