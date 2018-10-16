HPD Seeking Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrants

HPD Seeking Man Wanted on Outstanding WarrantsOctober 16, 2018, 11:36 AM HST (Updated October 16, 2018, 2:02 PM)
The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is seeking a Hilo man wanted on outstanding warrants.
Police are looking for Freddie Bacdad who is described as 5-feet-7, 170 pound, brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (808) 961-3311, or the Hilo Warrant Section at (808) 961-2311.
This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.