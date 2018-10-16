HPD Seeking Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrants

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is seeking a Hilo man wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police are looking for Freddie Bacdad who is described as 5-feet-7, 170 pound, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (808) 961-3311, or the Hilo Warrant Section at (808) 961-2311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.