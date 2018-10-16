HPD Searching for Woman Wanted on Warrants

The Hawaiʻi Police Department and Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Hokuokekai Alohilani Santiago. She is known to frequent the Kona and South Kohala areas.

She is wanted on two outstanding warrants of arrest.

Santiago is 5-feet-11, 245 pounds, a large build with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sergeant Edwin A. Buyten or Officer Stephen Kishimoto at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253