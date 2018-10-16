HPD Charges Man in Connection With Hilo Stabbing

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has charged a 21-year-old Hilo man in connection with a stabbing that occurred at a home on Leilani Street in Hilo in the early evening hours of Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

Police charged Cohlby R. Espaniola today at 12:30 p.m., with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia.

Espaniola is being held in lieu of $360,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Police were called to the Leilani Street residence and learned that a 39-year-old male sustained multiple stab wounds to his face, chest and arms. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for his wounds and remains in stable condition.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Kayne Keli’i at (808) 961-2378 or the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.