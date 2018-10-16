Early Voting Begins This Week

If you are registered to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 9th, you can now request a Mail-In Ballot for the General Election. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 30.

To request a mail-in ballot, fill out the application here and mail or hand deliver it to your local clerk’s office. Once you receive the ballot, you can mail it back, or you have until the close of polls at 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018, to return your ballot to your clerk’s office or to any polling place within your county.

Early walk-in voting for the Nov. 6, 2018, general elections begin on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and run through Saturday, Nov. 3. Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With the rapid advancement in technology and civic engagement, it is only right that voting is made even more accessible, and Hawai‘i has been at the forefront of innovation when it comes to modernizing our elections. Hawai‘i is one of the few states that offers same day registration. If your friends and family are not yet registered, encourage them to register and begin participating in our democracy.

Locations: