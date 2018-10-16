Drought Monitor: Mostly Normal Conditions, Drought Eliminated

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed mostly normal conditions for the entire state.

Storms led to continued improvement. The Drought has been eliminated, and only two small areas remain abnormally dry near the coast in northwestern Maui and northwestern Hawaii Island. Complete information provided by the Drought Monitor can be found on their website. For the week ending on Oct. 14, 2018, the state rainfall averaged 4.15 inches.

Hawai‘i County

The Waimea Irrigation Systems level at the Pu‘ukapu reservoir was marked at 50 feet as of Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, unchanged from the previous Wednesday reading. The Pu‘u Pulehu reservoir was marked at 18.10 feet on Oct. 12, unchanged from the prior Wednesday. A mandatory 10% conservation remained in effect.

The Honoka‘a Reservoir was at eight feet as of Friday, Oct.12, unchanged from the previous Wednesday reading.

The water level at the Pa‘auilo reservoir was marked at 0 feet on Friday, Oct. 12, unchanged from the previous Wednesday reading. The Paauilo and Honokaia Reservoirs feed into the Lower Hāmākua Irrigation System where no conservation measures were in effect.

Honolulu County

The Waimanalo Irrigation System water level was marked at 49.50 feet as of Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 up 5 feet from the previous Wednesday reading. No conservation measures were in effect.

Maui County

The Moloka‘i Irrigation System water level was marked at 41 feet on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 unchanged from the previous Wednesday reading. Conservation measures urged all non-homestead water users to cutback water consumption by ten percent.

The Waikamoi reservoir #1 water level was marked at 5.70 MG on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, down 4.50 MG from the previous Friday reading. The Waikamoi reservoir #2 water level was marked at 4.80 MG on the same day, a decrease of 5.40 feet from the previous Friday reading. Each reservoir has a 15.00 MG capacity.

The Kahakapao reservoir #1 was marked at 47.70 MG on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 up 0.50 MG from the previous Friday reading. The Kahakapao reservoir #2 water level was marked at 47.40 MG on the same day, up 0.40 MG the previous Friday reading. Each reservoir has a 50.00 MG capacity.

The Pi‘iholo reservoir was recorded at 48.40 MG on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, down 0.30 MG from the previous Friday reading. This reservoir has a capacity of 50 MG.

Reservoir readings for Waikamoi, Kahakapao and Pi‘iholo reservoirs were unavailable at the time of this report.