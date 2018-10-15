Teachers, Parents to Hold Walk-In Protests Across State

Frustrated by the lack of money available for Hawai‘i’s schools, some parents are joining teachers at 50 public school campuses across the state before classes on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, as they campaign in favor of the school funding amendment. A Hawai‘i State Teachers Association press release said “sign waving protests will begin one hour before the school bell around 7 a.m., and 15 minutes before the bell, the protesters will “walk-in” to their schools together in solidarity.” The release stated that the actions would end around 7:45 a.m.

Parents and teachers involved are asking the public to support our schools and our keiki by voting “yes” for the constitutional amendment that is on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The protest movement has increased to nearly 50 schools since teachers held protests at six schools on Oct. 2.

On the Big Island, protests will be held at Hilo High, Keonepoko Elementary, Pāhoa Elementary, Keaukaha Elementary, Waiākea High, Connections Public Charter School, Innovations Public Charter School, Kealakehe Elementary, Kealakehe High, Waikoloa Elementary, Kohala Middle, Honoka‘a Elementary, Waimea Elementary, Waimea Middle, Pa‘auilo Elementary and Intermediate.

O‘ahu

One of the larger protests on O‘ahu will be in Makiki, at the Nehoa Street intersection between Roosevelt High and Stevenson Intermediate, where parent groups and teacher leaders will be available for interviews from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. for morning news programs. Then, sign-waving protests will begin one hour before the school bell at around 7 a.m., and 15 minutes before the bell, the protesters will walk in to their schools together in solidarity.

Honolulu: Roosevelt High, Stevenson Middle, Lincoln Elementary, Fern Elementary, Ala Wai Elementary, McKinley High

Central: Mililani High, Mililani Waena Elementary, Mililani Uka Elementary, Aliamanu Elementary, Aliamanu Middle

Windward: Castle High, Kalaheo High, Kahuku High, Mokapu Elementary, Kapunahala Elementary, Maunawili Elementary, Kainalu Elementary, Pope Elementary

Leeward: Pohakea Elementary, Ilima Intermediate, Campbell High, Waianae High

Molokai

Kualapu‘u Elementary, Maunaloa Elementary

Kaua‘i

Wilcox Elementary, King Kaumualii Elementary, Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle

Last month, WalletHub released the results of a survey that found Hawai‘i is the worst place out of the other 49 states and Washington, D.C., to be a public school teacher, because of low salaries as well as a lack of both funding and support in the classroom.

