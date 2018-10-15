Hawai‘i residents can spot the International Space Station tonight, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, (depending on clouds). It will be visible beginning at 6:43 p.m.

The International Space Station will be visible for approximately six minutes at a maximum height of 69 degrees.

The space station will appear 11 degrees above the northwest part of the sky and disappear 12 degrees above the south southeast part of the sky.

View a livestream from the space station here.