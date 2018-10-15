Public Invited to Clean Energy Fair

The community is invited to Hawai‘i Electric Light’s clean energy fair on Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Prince Kūhiō Plaza.

The free, family-friendly event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature educational displays, interactive activities, and games. Learn about electrical safety, energy conservation, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and our plan to reach a 100% clean energy future.

Enjoy live entertainment by N2 Dance, Taishoji Taiko and slack-key guitarist Ira Varize.

For more information on the energy fair, visit www.hawaiielectriclight.com or call (808) 327-0543.