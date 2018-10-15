Officer of the Month: Bryan Ellis

Officer Bryan Ellis has been named as the Officer of the Month for July by the Kona Crime Prevention Committee.

On July 19, 2018, Officer Ellis was assigned as the acting patrol Seargent for the third watch. On this date, a pursuit had occurred on Murder suspect Justin Waiki who was wanted for the Murder of Puna Patrol Officer Bronson Kailua. Waiki was believed to be in a gray 2003 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in the Keauhou and later Hōnaunau area. Officer Ellis was the only officer left at the Kona Police Station.

Without any orders, he single-handedly took on the great responsibility of calling up additional officers that were off-duty, relocating personnel in the district, assisting the public at the receiving desk and answering phone calls. Officer Ellis performed flawlessly and kept his calm demeanor throughout the entire chaotic event while delivering exceptional service to everyone that he contacted. His performance was that of a true professional law enforcement officer and a great supervisor.

Officer Ellis was assigned to Kona Patrol on June 2, 2002, and was a prior Honolulu Police Officer who joined the department in 1999. He has proven to be a great asset to the Hawai’i Police Department and continued to strive for excellence in his performance. He has demonstrated a high level of competence in his supervisory and leadership skills.