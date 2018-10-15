October 15, 2018 Weather Forecast

October 15, 2018 Weather ForecastOctober 15, 2018, 5:00 AM HST (Updated October 15, 2018, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly between noon and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 66. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.
Looking Ahead
A cloud band over Kauai and Oahu will move southeast across Maui County today, then stall and dissipate over the Big Island tomorrow. A ridge will build north of the area tonight and persist through the week.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov