October 15, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday October 22: A large north-northwest swell is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, likely producing well above advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores. This source will slowly ease Thursday and Friday and may receive a small reinforcement over the weekend. After a slow decline during the middle of the work week, a late season pulse of south-southwest swell is due on Friday and will likely generate advisory-level surf along south facing shores through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will slightly increase early during the next couple of days as moderate to fresh trades return locally.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW medium period swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNE winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high SSW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high SSW ground swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT