No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.8-M Loyalty Island Quake

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI, 3:04 PM HST MONDAY, OCT 15, 2018

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that a 6.4-magnitude (updated figure) earthquake occurred SE of the Loyalty Islands.

Based on all available data, a Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i.

ORIGIN TIME – 0304 PM HST 15 OCT 2018

COORDINATES – 21.7 SOUTH 169.4 EAST

LOCATION – SOUTHEAST OF LOYALTY ISLANDS

MAGNITUDE – 6.8 MOMENT (UPDATE)