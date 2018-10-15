HPD Searching for Possible Mail Thief

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying someone who is possibly removing mail from mailboxes during the evening to early morning hours in the Sunrise Ridge Subdivision and residences on Kalanikoa Street. The mailbox doors are being left open by an unknown person and it is not known at this time if mail from these mailboxes has been stolen.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Spencer Thomas or Officer Thomas Chun-Min of the South Hilo Patrol at (808) 961-2203.