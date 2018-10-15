Hāmākua Coast Crime Report: October 2018

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Coast Community Police responded to four thefts, four criminal property damage incidents, six drug-related incidents and one assault in October 2018.

There were no vehicle thefts or robberies reported in this time frame.

The complete list of locations and incident details are as follows:

4 THEFTS

While camping on Branco Lane in Laupahoehoe Point Beach Park, the victim reported that her LG Android cell phone was taken from her tent without permission. At a residence on Hawai‘i Belt Road in Ninole, unknown suspects removed two 5’ x 5’ fencing squares without permission. At a business on Mamane Street in Honoka‘a, F-39, took a bag of Doritos without paying. At a business in Pa‘auilo , unknown suspects damaged a flume and removed the wood without permission. A connect up Criminal Property Damage investigation was initiated.

4 CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE INCIDENTS

At a business on Mamane Street in Honoka‘a, an unknown suspect damaged the sliding glass door to the business. Fronting a residence on Mamane Street in Honoka‘a, M-55 reported the driver’s side window to his white 1997 Ford Ranger pickup was smashed. At a business on Lehua Street in Honokaa, unknown suspects shattered a bathroom window. At a business in Pa‘auilo , unknown suspects damaged a flume by cutting brackets and removing the wood without permission. This is a connect up to the master report of Theft.

1 DRUG-RELATED INCIDENTS

A traffic stop was conducted on a silver 2007 Honda Civic leaving the Minit Stop in Laupahoehoe , Troy RODILLAS M-39 and Meagan CARDOZA-FERNANDEZ F-29 were arrested for several drug offenses and a loaded firearm was recovered.

1 ASSAULT INCIDENT:

At a business on Plumeria Street in Honoka‘a, A female employee was grabbed around the neck and shoulders and pushed into a cart causing pain.

FOR YOUR INFORMATION (FYI)

A special Mahalo goes out to Duke Baker and the staff at Tex Drive In for hosting the third annual Hāmākua Coffee with a Cop. Also thank you goes out to all of the people that came out to talk story and get to know the officers in the community and making it a great event.

HALLOWEEN SAFETY TIPS

Younger children should always walk with an adult. Older children should walk in a group.

Costumes and shoes should and fit comfortably to prevent trips and falls. If wearing a mask make sure that the eye holes are big enough so you can see where you are going.

Use a flashlight, glow sticks, or reflective tape to make it easier to be seen at night.

Trick or treat at your local mall or in your neighborhood.

Go to houses that are well lit and avoid dark houses.

Cross the street at cross walks or corners and be sure to make eye contact with drivers before crossing.

Walk don’t run. Pay attention when walking across driveway to make sure cars are not pulling in or out.

Do not eat any candy until an adult has checked it.

Eat only factory wrapped candy and stay away from homemade treats or candy from another county.

Parents keep an eye out and drive safe!

If you see suspicious persons and or activity, don’t hesitate to report it to the police. The police non-emergency number (808) 935-3311 or 9-1-1 for emergencies.