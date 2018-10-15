California Group to Operate & Maintain Keauhou Wastewater System

California Water Service Group announced on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, that its Hawai‘i subsidiary, Hawai‘i Water Service, has entered into an agreement with Keauhou Community Services, Inc. (KCSI) to operate and maintain a wastewater collection and treatment system serving 1,500 residential, hotel, and commercial customers in Keauhou on the Island of Hawai‘i. The system also serves the Keauhou Bay Facility and Kahalu‘u Beach Park, and provides effluent to the Kona Country Club, Inc. for golf course irrigation.

“KCSI has an important role in the Keauhou community to be a good steward of the land and nurture Native Hawaiian culture,” said Hawai‘i Water Service General Manager Tony Carrasco. “We are honored to be selected to provide wastewater collection and treatment services. We look forward to providing the quality, service and value our customers have come to expect.”

Hawai‘i Water Service provides water and wastewater service to many communities located on Maui and Big Island of Hawai‘i. Hawai‘i Water Service is a wholly owned subsidiary of California Water Service Group, which also includes California Water Service, Washington Water Service and New Mexico Water Service. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated utility service to approximately 2 million people in more than 100 California, Washington, New Mexico and Hawai‘i communities. Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online.