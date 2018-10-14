WORKSHOP: Creating Palm Sheath Baskets

Try your hand at creating Palm Sheath Baskets in this fun, hands-on workshop with Jelena Clay on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Volcano Art Center (VAC) Ni‘aulani Campus in Volcano Village.

This class is packed with tricks on how to make gorgeous, artistic, palm sheath baskets. All supplies will be provided to make two baskets. Embellishments will include philodendron sheaths, seed stems, jacaranda seed pods and other items collected by your teacher. Students will learn a folding technique as well as a demonstration of mounting sheaths to blocks for tall elegant works of art.

Class fee is $50 or $45 for VAC members plus a $30 supply fee. Clay will provide palm sheaths, thread, needles, embellishments. Pre-registration is required. To register, call Volcano Art Center at (808) 967-8222 or go online.

Clay is a master fiber artist and nationally recognized gourd artist who has produced an ever-increasing variety of contemporary and traditional work in every natural fiber she can find.

Volcano Art Center Ni‘aulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop, and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary, and performing arts.