PHOTO: Kealakekua Bay

Andrew Barnes from Sydney, Australia, sent in the following photo he took while visiting the Big Island:

Barnes stated:

“I am a photographer from Sydney, Australia, who just loves Hawai‘i. I returned to Hawai‘i in September, after an oh-too-long break, to celebrate our 30 year anniversary. I took this photo on a lazy Sunday afternoon when I drove down the coast from our hotel in Kona to have a most wonderful explore of the West Coast. I was just enchanted by the beauty of this bay when I stumbled upon it. The surf was pounding and I used a special long exposure filter to get the effect on the water. I did in fact get soaked! Just part of the fun… People can see more of my Hawai‘i photos on my Instagram account, @andrewbarnesphotos.”