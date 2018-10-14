October 14, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Light east northeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Wetter than normal weather will continue into midweek as a surface troughs and elevated moisture levels keep shower activity more active. A shallow cold front moves into Kauai and Oahu today as trade winds return with the frontal passage. Increased moisture and lingering instability will continue to elevate shower coverage statewide through Thursday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas. Drier trade wind weather will return on Friday and Saturday.

