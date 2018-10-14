Obituary Notices: Week of Oct. 14, 2018

Elizabeth Armitage

July 18, 1924 – October 10, 2018

Elizabeth C. Hodgson “Betty” Armitage Born July 18, 1924 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Deceased October 10, 2018, in Ahualoa, Hawaii. She peacefully slipped through the veil to the Great Beyond surrounded by her family at home.

Carl Corson

February 22, 1946 – October 9, 2018

He was the loving husband of Dianne, whom he met when they were 10 years old. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June of this year. Carl was also the loving father of Heather Moffo (Brian), Schwenksville, PA and loving grandfather (Tutu Pa) of Christopher and Martina Moffo. He was the devoted brother of Marie Dean (Gaither), Waynesboro, PA: John Corson (Kris), The Villages, FL: and Nancy Roberson (Bruce), The Villages, FL. He was predeceased by his sister, Cathleen. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews and their families.Carl was born on February 22, 1946 in Darby, PA to Carl and Elizabeth Corson. He moved to Maryland that same year. He lived in Frederick and Braddock Heights and attended Middletown schools. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1964 and the University of Maryland in 1968, where he played saxophone in the Marching Band. Carl served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1968-1974. He was formerly a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown, MD. On Maui, he was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where he served as a Trustee and a member of the Board of Education. Carl was the owner of a group of auto parts stores, operating as Frederick Automotive and Antietam Automotive. He served on the Board of Directors of the Chesapeake Automotive Wholesalers Association. He also served on the Frederick County 4-H Camp Center Board. Carl moved to Maui in 1994. He started making stained glass windows and doors as a hobby. He became an accomplished craftsman known for his meticulous work. He also enjoyed golf in his retirement. Most of all, Carl was known for his kindness to all. A private Memorial service will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 520 One Street, Kahuluhi, HI 96732 or Hospice Maui 400 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793

Betty Cravalho

January 20, 1932 – October 7, 2018

Betty is survived by her son, Walter S. Cravalho Jr.; daughters, Gisele (Russell “Rocky”) Higa, Gerri (Guy) Nakamura, Judy (Steven) Franco; brother Walter (Ethel) Freitas; sister, Gladys (Raphael) Caires; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter S. Cravalho Sr.; parents, Louis Freitas and Jane De Rego Freitas. She was the 10th of 11 children.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at St. Joseph Church in Makawao. Mass will begin at noon with burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Samuel Kaauamo

January 2, 1937 – October 4, 2018

Samuel Kaauamo Jr., 81 of Makawao, Maui, passed away on October 4, 2018 at his home with loving family by his side, under the care of Islands Hospice. He was born on January 2, 1937 in Kaupo, Maui.Samuel worked in construction and later retired as Bridge Maintenance for the Department of Transportation.Samuel is survived by his wife Thelma “Sweetie” M. Kaauamo; son, Llewellyn Kalana Kaauamol sister, Mary Jane Pulani Kaauamo; brother, Wilkins “Jackie Jack” Penimana (Barbara) Kaauamo; hanai daughter, Kimberly (Roy) Macadangdang; hanai grandchildren, Cory Kalaheo Macadangdang, Kehau Macadangdang and numerous nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Mary Kaauamo; siblings Raymond Kaohu Kaauamo, Minamina Wood, Theresa Neizman, Frances Kaauano; and son, Sheldon Kaohu Kaauamo.Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. St. Joesph Church in Makawao. Mass will begin at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Makawao Veterans Cemetery.Big Mahalo to the staff of Islands Hospice.

Andrietta Campbell

November 10, 1941 – October 1, 2018

Maile was retired from the Maui Memorial Medical Center’s Housekeeping Department. She also worked for many years at Kahana Reef Condominium in Kahana, was a member of Kaahumanu Church and assisted as caretaker before her retirement. She was an animal lover who never hesitated to take in the strays and nurture those animals that were hurt. A Celebration of Life over Ashes will be held on Saturday, October 20th at Kaahumanu Church in Wailuku beginning at 9am with a service to follow at 11:30am. In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Maui Humane Society in her name.Maile is survived by her daughter Francine “Cynee” Campbell, her beloved dog Queenie, sister Lani (Gary) Hashimoto as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended ohana. Maile is predeceased by her husband George Campbell, parents; Henry and Sarah Kaina, Siblings; Hanalei Kaina, Sarah Kaaihue, Albert Kaina, Joseph Kaina, Maryann Ladera, Eugene Kaina, Caroline Ronquillo, Bernard Kaina and Jeanette Santos.

Beverly Puanani Wagner

April 3, 1945 – September 29, 2018

Beverly Puanani Wagner, of Kailua Kona, passed away on September 29, 2018 in Kailua Kona. She was born in Kainaliu, Hawaii on April 3, 1945. Beverly worked as a home maker.

She is survived by sons John A. Wagner III of Kailua Kona; Alfred (Amber) Wagner of Kailua Kona; daughters Lei (Kaua’i) Oliva of Kailua Kona; Lisa (Jose) Himalaya of Kailua Kona; Kanani (Kristopher) Ziemer of Kahului, Maui; Regina (Dubin) Whitaker of Kailua Kona; brother Alfred (Nyda) Delpina of Kailua Kona; fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 10, 2018 at the Hale Halawai at 11:00 am.

Cheryl Bowker

April 26, 1944 – September 26, 2018

Cheryl Leilani Chizue Bowker, 74, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on September 26, 2018, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on April 27, 1944, in Wailuku.Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 29, 2018, at Norman’s Mortuary; service will begin at 11:00 a.m. A Private burial will be held.Cheryl was a retired restaurant manager. She is survived by her son, John Bowker; daughters, Joy (Steve) Tsubaki, Tammy Bowker; sister, Edna Sakai; 14 grandchildren, Dana Bowker, Tanisha Bowker, John Bowker V, Rebecca Bowker, Jazlyn Bowker, Bryant Benjamin, Sheryl-lyn Bowker, Miguel Magsayo Jr., Michael-Chris Magsayo, Steven Tsubaki, Mya Ann Tsubaki, John-Michael Bowker, Jocelyn Bowker, Ian Bowker; and 2 great grandchildren, Jonah Bowker-Smith and Davinah Bowker-Smith.