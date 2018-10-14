Free Public Talk to Discuss ‘Walking a Path of Service’

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will present a free public talk by Chris S. Cholas on Thursday, Oct. 18, to share how leading a life of service can strengthen community and improve the world.

“Developing Capacities for Walking a Path of Service” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney located at 655 Kilauea Avenue in Hilo.

“Achieving world peace requires looking at leadership in a new way,” said Cholas. “We need to be willing to replace traditional concepts of leadership with capacities that center on service.”

During this informal educational event, Cholas will discuss how walking a path of service can have far-reaching effects within the community and can make the world a more peaceful place. The talk is part of Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center’s Brown Bag Lunch Series, “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace.”

Cholas holds a Master’s in Education Extension from New Mexico State University. He has worked on a number of community service projects in Puerto Rico and Belize. Since moving to Hawai‘i in 1997, Cholas has served as the coordinator for an elderly blind program and as a disability rights advocate. He currently volunteers in local programs that help persons with disabilities and supports Ruhi Institute activities in East Hawai‘i.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch for the talk.

For more information, contact Ku‘ikahi Program Coordinator Al-Qawi Majidah at (808) 935-7844 ext. 3 or majidah@hawaiimediation.org, or visit www.hawaiimediation.org.