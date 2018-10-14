Foster’s Kitchen Features ‘Fresh Sheet’ Menu

Foster’s Kitchen in downtown Kailua-Kona, known for its scratch-made local cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, is offering a new fall menu.

Among the fresh food options offered on the Fall 2018 “FRESH SHEET” by Kona residents Jeff and Sarah Foster and crew are Roasted Beef Brisket with Lager Pan Gravy, Spicy Ginger Chili Shrimp Blossom Salad with Coconut Finger Lime Vinni, Sweet Chili Lime Ahi Stackers and Zesty Coconut Finger Lime Cake with Coconut lime cream cheese frosting.

Foster’s Kitchen is a fine dining experience with a casual and family-friendly feel. From first glance to last bite, you can tell there’s something different about Foster’s cuisine.

Foster’s Kitchen is a “scratch kitchen.” They produce a vast majority of their menu in-house and from scratch. Some items on the menu require a little extra time for preparation, but their “slow-food” is worth the wait.

The restaurant opened in October 2016 and has since been highlighting the hard work and dedication of local farmers and ranchers by using only the freshest ingredients—Hawai’i-grown fruit, vegetables and meats.

In addition to their partnerships with various local farmers, the Foster’s are proud to serve products that are crafted locally and produced in Hawai‘i. From craft beers to kombucha, local freshly baked breads, Kona coffee and locally made ice creams, you are likely to support more than one local business by dining at Foster’s Kitchen.

Foster’s is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Two happy hours are open from 3 to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to closing. Enjoy live local musicians nightly from 6 to 9 p.m.

The restaurant is located on 75-5805 Ali‘i Drive in Kailua Kona.

A second location will open this year at the Kings’ Shops at the Waikoloa Beach Resort.

Call (808) 326-1600 or go online for more information.